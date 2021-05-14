This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scatter…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees t…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Park Hi…
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temper…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hill…