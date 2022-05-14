May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.