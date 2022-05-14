This evening in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
