Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
