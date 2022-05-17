For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Thunder is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
