May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south.