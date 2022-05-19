This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
