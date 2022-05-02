Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
