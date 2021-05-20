May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.