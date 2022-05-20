Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.