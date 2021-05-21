This evening in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You m…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks t…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees t…
This evening in Park Hills: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, the foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 1…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chanc…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and vari…