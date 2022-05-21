Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
