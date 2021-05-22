May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.