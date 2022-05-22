This evening in Park Hills: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
