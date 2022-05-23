For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Th…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy with showers likely late. Thunder is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty win…