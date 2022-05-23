May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.