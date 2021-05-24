May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.