This evening in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Part…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 1…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chanc…