Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
