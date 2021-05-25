This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
