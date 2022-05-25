May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.