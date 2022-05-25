This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
