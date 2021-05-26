Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
