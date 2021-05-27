Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
