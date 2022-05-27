May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.