May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.