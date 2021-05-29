 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News