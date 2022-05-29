 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News