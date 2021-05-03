This evening in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
