May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
