 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News