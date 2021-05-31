Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. M…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 …
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 40% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Part…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hi…