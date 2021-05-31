 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

