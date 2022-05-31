May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.