 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News