This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
