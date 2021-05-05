For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in th…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. W…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will …
This evening in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may b…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening in Park Hills: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15…