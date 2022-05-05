 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

