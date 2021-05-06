 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

