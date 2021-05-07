May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.