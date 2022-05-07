This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
