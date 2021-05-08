This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in th…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. W…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The area will …
This evening in Park Hills: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may b…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
This evening in Park Hills: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expecte…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scatter…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 de…