May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.