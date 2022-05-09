For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degree…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 57 degrees i…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of su…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Park Hills folks should be prepared…