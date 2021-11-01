 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

