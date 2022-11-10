Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.