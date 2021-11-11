Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
