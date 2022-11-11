This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
