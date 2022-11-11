 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News