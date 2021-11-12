 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News