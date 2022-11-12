This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
