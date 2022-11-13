Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.