This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
