Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

Local Weather

