This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Park Hills people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills area shou…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain and thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.…