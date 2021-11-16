This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.