Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.