Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Today'…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills area shou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Park Hills today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low near 30F. Winds light and va…