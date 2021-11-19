 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Park Hills area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

