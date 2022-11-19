This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
